This privileged, middle-class whiner has been travelling by minibus taxi

It's been a helluva ride, but a pleasantly surprising one too

After the snide remarks I've made about the abysmal failure that is our public transport system over the years, I recently asked myself the question, "Dear privileged middle-class whiner, how well do you even understand this system you whinge about every day?"



The last time I'd used minibus taxis to commute, "the class of '96" was ditching the RDP we had been promised and sneaking in the wonderful GEAR path that's led us to where we are. And so it came to pass that, over the past few months I've taken to intermittently using minibus taxis to commute from my Ekurhuleni house to my radio gig at Kaya FM in Parktown North...