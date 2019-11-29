Christmas is coming: 6 fabulous festive markets around SA
It's better to give than to receive — especially when you can have a blast while browsing for the perfect gift in a cheery market setting
JOBURG
THE LINDEN MARKET CHRISTMAS EDITION
Where: Johannesburg Botanical Gardens, 45 Thomas Bowler St, Emmarentia
When: November 30 and December 1; 9am to 4pm.
Why go? The preferred lifestyle market of fashionistas, decoristas and their fur babies (dogs are welcome), it features a thoughtfully curated mix of stalls where you'll find everything from handmade jewellery and homewear to swimwear and plants.
Entrance fee: R30 for a one-day pass or R50 for a weekend pass; discounted rates for pensioners. Tickets at quicket.co.za
MOONLIGHT MARKETS
Where: Bryanston Organic & Natural Market, 40 Culross Road, Bryanston
When: Every Tuesday evening until December 19; 5pm to 9pm
Why go? There's something rather magical about browsing for handcrafted gifts and decorations by the glow of twinkling Christmas lights, pausing every now and then to enjoy the performances of roaming buskers. This market promises plenty of activities to keep your little ones entertained too, including a Children's Theatre offering a puppet show, carols by candlelight and more.
Entrance fee: R20 for adults; free entrance for kids under 12. Tickets at quicket.co.za
CAPE TOWN
MADE IN THE CAPE FESTIVE FAIR
Where: Cavendish Square, Dreyer Street, Claremont
When: November 29 to December 13; 9am to 7pm daily (5pm on Sundays)
Why go? From adorable tepees for the kids to on-trend décor for adults, you'll find an array of unique, locally-produced gifts at this upmarket fair. It'll be worth visiting it more than once: the market is divided into sections with different dates where new exhibitors will be arriving every couple of days.
Entrance fee: Free
EDGEMEAD CHRISTMAS MARKET
Where: Edgemead Community Hall, Edgemead Drive, Cape Town
When: December 5 to 22; 10am to 8pm daily
Why go? More than 250 crafters from around the Cape come together to exhibit their wares at this highly-anticipated annual market — some travelling from as far away as Mossel Bay or Vredenburg.
Entrance fee: Free
DURBAN
DURBAN BOTANIC GARDENS TRAIL OF LIGHTS
Where: Durban Botanic Gardens, John Zikhali Road, Durban
When: From December 12 to 30; 6pm to 9.30pm
Why go? With millions of lights illuminating the paths and spectacular plantings of the Durban Botanic Gardens, this annual Christmas event is always a delight. This year promises to be even “bigger and brighter” with an extended trail, new lighting displays and a revamped Santa's grotto. There's also a festive market, and a kids' activity garden where your little ones can have fun while raising funds for various local charities.
Entrance fee: Early bird tickets, R50, General access tickets, R65, and VIP Preview Night tickets, R120, available at Pick n Pay or Webtickets.co.za. R80 at the door. Free entrance for children under two.
THE FESTIVE MARKET
Where: Hillcrest High, Shortlands Ave, Hillcrest, KZN
When: December 7 to 16; 9am to 5pm
Why go? You'll be spoilt for choice with the array of homemade and handcrafted gifts on offer at this indoor market — think everything from chilli sauces to craft kits.
Entrance fee: Free