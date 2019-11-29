Christmas is coming: 6 fabulous festive markets around SA

JOBURG

THE LINDEN MARKET CHRISTMAS EDITION

Where: Johannesburg Botanical Gardens, 45 Thomas Bowler St, Emmarentia

When: November 30 and December 1; 9am to 4pm.

Why go? The preferred lifestyle market of fashionistas, decoristas and their fur babies (dogs are welcome), it features a thoughtfully curated mix of stalls where you'll find everything from handmade jewellery and homewear to swimwear and plants.

Entrance fee: R30 for a one-day pass or R50 for a weekend pass; discounted rates for pensioners. Tickets at quicket.co.za

MOONLIGHT MARKETS

Where: Bryanston Organic & Natural Market, 40 Culross Road, Bryanston

When: Every Tuesday evening until December 19; 5pm to 9pm

Why go? There's something rather magical about browsing for handcrafted gifts and decorations by the glow of twinkling Christmas lights, pausing every now and then to enjoy the performances of roaming buskers. This market promises plenty of activities to keep your little ones entertained too, including a Children's Theatre offering a puppet show, carols by candlelight and more.

Entrance fee: R20 for adults; free entrance for kids under 12. Tickets at quicket.co.za