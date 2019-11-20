This boozy advent calendar will thrill gin devotees

There are loads of advent calendars for kids – mostly containing mini chocolates and sweets – and the beauty industry offers a few cool options too (check out these indulgent calendars by Clarins and Estée Lauder, for example).

But this new Sugarbird 12 Mini Gins Festive Gift Box is one of the best ideas we’ve seen for a while.

It features 12 different gins and can be used in the 12 days running up to Christmas, or for the traditional "12 Days of Christmas" that runs from December 25 onwards.

Or, just to celebrate 12 days of summer with a refreshing daily G&T, to be honest …

Each day, you open up the numbered window and make yourself a G&T with the 40ml bottle of gin that is revealed – it’s both a surprise treat in terms of the gin you’re going to sample, and a brilliant way to discover a new favourite.