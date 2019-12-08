A-Listers

Hearts and wallets open for Cansa and those ‘cups of tea’

Spending a night in the back of a book store might not sound particularly glam.



But when the invitation comes from Billy Gundelfinger, the lawyer who has handled divorces for the likes of Tokyo Sexwale, Bill Venter and Pastor Ray McCauley, you know it’s going to be something worth ditching your PJs for...