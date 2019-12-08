A-Listers
Hearts and wallets open for Cansa and those ‘cups of tea’
08 December 2019 - 00:15
Spending a night in the back of a book store might not sound particularly glam.
But when the invitation comes from Billy Gundelfinger, the lawyer who has handled divorces for the likes of Tokyo Sexwale, Bill Venter and Pastor Ray McCauley, you know it’s going to be something worth ditching your PJs for...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.