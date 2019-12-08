Lebusa a colossus at Sundowns

The first time defender Mosa Lebusa suffered heartbreak in a major domestic cup final, that unpleasant experience was administered by Mamelodi Sundowns.



Lebusa was part of the youthful Ajax Cape Town side that fell at the final hurdle to the Brazilians in the Nedbank Cup with a 4-3 loss on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in 2015...