The confidence burlesque gives you is what makes it seductive, say SA dancers
'The art of the tease' is not stripping - rather it's a celebration of the body
08 December 2019 - 00:00
Double-sided tape is not sexy, neither is Velcro. But somewhere between what stays on and what comes off is a boundless zone of erotic maybes.
This is the space that burlesque plays in: some performance, some parody, some tease and a teeny weeny bit of titillation. Seduction is the stuff that makes Meme le Meouw purr...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.