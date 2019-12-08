The confidence burlesque gives you is what makes it seductive, say SA dancers

'The art of the tease' is not stripping - rather it's a celebration of the body

Double-sided tape is not sexy, neither is Velcro. But somewhere between what stays on and what comes off is a boundless zone of erotic maybes.



This is the space that burlesque plays in: some performance, some parody, some tease and a teeny weeny bit of titillation. Seduction is the stuff that makes Meme le Meouw purr...