WATCH | The moment Zozibini Tunzi wins the Miss Universe crown

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe, beating 90 other women.

Asked by host Steve Harvey what young girls needed to be taught, Zozibini said: “I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It's something that has been lacking in young girls for a very long time, not because we don't want to [take leadership], but because of how society has labelled women to be.”

Just hours before emerging victorious at the Atlanta, Georgia, pageant on Sunday, Tunzi shared a heartwarming message in which she thanked her parents for raising her to become the confident and grounded woman she is.

Tunzi is known for her passion for breaking beauty stereotypes and promoting women empowerment, subjects she spoke proudly about on stage.