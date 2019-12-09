IN PICS | All of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's stunning pageant outfits

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's 'Power of Unity' crown is made up of more than 1,700 diamonds.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Much has been said about the 'Wave of Love' national costume Zozibini Tunzi wore during the Miss Universe competition, but many of the other outfits Miss SA donned during the pageant were equally striking.

This includes the gorgeous beaded evening gown Tunzi wore when she was crowned Miss Universe. "[This] dress symbolises where I come from; it represents the brown of the sand and the blue of the ocean. I feel like I have South Africa with me on the stage,” said the beauty queen of her look.

The evening gown Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi wore during the Miss Universe 2019 pageant featured beautiful beaded detailing.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi wears a custom Biji La Maison de Couture gown on the Miss Universe stage.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The custom ombre creation was designed by Biji La Maison de Couture, a luxury fashion house based in Sandton, Joburg.

After Tunzi took the Miss Universe title, the brand posted a tribute to her on Instagram, calling her “a walking phenomenon”. It reads: Your energy and your elegance set you apart from everyone else! Thank you for having us be a part of this journey with you! You looked absolutely sensational in all the dresses we designed and created for you ... we have all made history together.”

Tunzi also modelled a tropical print bikini by G Sonsie Swimwear and a white beaded cocktail dress by Sherri Hill on the Miss Universe stage.

LISTEN | Zozibini's message to SA after being crown Miss Universe

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi looked cool and confident in a floral two-piece during the swimsuit portion of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi looked pretty and flirty in a white beaded cocktail dress during the Miss Universe pageant on December 8 2019.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

During a preliminary event ahead of the pageant finale on December 8, Tunzi showed off her infamous 'Wave of Love' national costume, which was designed by Lloyd Kandlin of The Costume Department in Cape Town.

It featured a sculptural skirt woven from more than 2,000 ribbons, on which men had written love letters to the women of Mzansi. This was worn over a white bodysuit emblazoned with traditional Xhosa, Zulu and Ndebele prints.

Another head-turning outfit Tunzi modelled during this prelim event featured traditional Xhosa prints on the inside lining of the cape she wore over an elegant white evening gown.

Of this stunning look, Tunzi said on Instagram:South Africa, the biggest pride was not only wearing your name across my heart, but having a gown so perfectly designed by [Biji La Maison de Couture] that represented my heritage on the biggest stage in the universe. You gave me the strength and I felt and continue to feel the love from you ... my beloved!”

