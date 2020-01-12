'Harry and Meghan plotted Megxit during Africa tour'

Journalist says royal couple used the trip to plan their escape

It was while they were in Southern Africa in September last year that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lit the fuse on the bomb that detonated inside the British royal family on Wednesday.



Speaking to journalist Tom Bradby for a TV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duchess of Sussex said incessant, negative media reports had made her life harder when she was already “really vulnerable”...