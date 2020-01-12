'Harry and Meghan plotted Megxit during Africa tour'
Journalist says royal couple used the trip to plan their escape
12 January 2020 - 00:00
It was while they were in Southern Africa in September last year that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lit the fuse on the bomb that detonated inside the British royal family on Wednesday.
Speaking to journalist Tom Bradby for a TV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duchess of Sussex said incessant, negative media reports had made her life harder when she was already “really vulnerable”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.