Humour

Instead of following the lemmings to the gym, take up a vice this new year

A vice may not do your body good, but it can do wonders for your soul

Planet Earth has just run a circle around the sun for the however many billionth time and, as subjects of the Dictatorship of Self Improvement, that means we're all now compelled to make New Year's resolutions.



Gyms will be clogged, diet plans shall be peddled like Lance Armstrong after a fresh hit of EPO and the air filled with the stench of self-satisfaction as well-meaning civilians go through the charade of thinking that any of these things will make us happy...