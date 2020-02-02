Humour
After a lifetime of fussy eating, I've finally discovered the joy of food
Don't be surprised if, when you next see this writer, he's cultivated an excessive number of chins
02 February 2020 - 00:02
When I was eight years old, my typical Saturday morning started at about 6.30am with a bowl of maize meal, Maltabella or Jungle Oats porridge, followed by two slices of bread with peanut butter and jam, washed down with hot cocoa. I would then disappear into the neighbourhood adventures involving hunting lizards, birds and raiding hapless neighbours' orchards.
I would typically return home around noon, in the company of my posse, covered in dust and ash from head to toe. Our mission? To spend the afternoon in front of the TV watching the latest instalment of Steve Austin - Die Man van Staal (The Six Million Dollar Man) starring Lee Majors, dubbed into Afrikaans...
