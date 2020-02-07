Lifestyle

Look at the sky this weekend, there's a super snow moon on the rise

07 February 2020 - 18:26 By nomvelo masango
The first supermoon of 2020 is happening this weekend.
The first supermoon of 2020 is happening this weekend.
Image: 123RF/mycola

February's snow moon is usually a sight not to be missed, but this weekend it's no ordinary snow moon, it's a supermoon too, says astronomer Daniel Cunnama of the South African Astronomical Observatory.

The snow moon is one of the 12 full moons people routinely get to admire each year. It was named by the Native Americans for the heavy snowfall experienced during February in the northern hemisphere. As this freezing weather also made it difficult for them to gather food, it's sometimes called the hunger moon.

What sets this year's snow moon apart is that it's also the first supermoon of 2020.

Supermoon is a term used to describe what happens when a full (or new) moon occurs, when the moon is at the point in its monthly orbit when it's closest to the Earth.

During this phenomenon, which can happen several times a year, the moon can appear larger and brighter than usual.

Cunnama says that although the super snow moon will be at its fullest at 9.33am on Sunday, it should appear full the whole weekend. So, cloud cover permitting, take a moment to look up at the night sky and appreciate its beauty.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SA part of global team tracking 'entirely new' star bursts

Two astronomers from the North-West University (NWU) are part of a 15-country research team that has observed star bursts – or growth spurts – ...
News
3 weeks ago

Karoo telescope sees what used to be infinity ... and beyond

The MeerKAT radio telescope in the Northern Cape has produced the first image of thousands of distant galaxies like our own.
News
1 month ago

Astrotourism: if you want an out-of-this-world holiday, look to the stars

A growing number of people are figuring out that the best tourism spots on Earth are not on Earth at all - they're in the skies, writes Anna Hart
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. That's not our maggot-infested chicken, says KFC Food
  2. No fairytale end for lion cub snatched by baboon Lifestyle
  3. Some of the best & worst dressed celebs at Somhale's white wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. MORE of the best and worst dressed celebs at Somhale's wedding extravaganza The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Best & worst dressed celebs at the Sun Met 2020 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?