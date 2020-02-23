12 simple tips on how to take phenomenal travel pics
Three Sunday Times photographers share the tricks of their trade
23 February 2020 - 00:00
1. ALON SKUY
It is imperative to wake up early in order to take advantage of the best possible light.
Do your research and get to know the unique features of a place beforehand.
Spend time where the local community hang out. Concentrate on human emotion and interaction while doing street photography.
Stay out late...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.