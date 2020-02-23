Lifestyle

TikTok star Chanè shrugs off haters as she prepares for Nickelodeon awards

Pretoria teen in line for social media prize with 1.8-million fans

23 February 2020 - 00:00 By MASEGO SEEMELA

Her obsession with the social media platform TikTok has garnered Pretoria teenager Chanè Grobler 1.8-million followers and a nomination in the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, but it has also attracted cyberbullying and body shaming.

Grobler, 19, has been nominated in the Africa social media star category, alongside another South African, "Aunty Shamilla" - comedian Prev Reddy. The ceremony will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning rapper Chance the Rapper at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 22...

