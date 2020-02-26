Harvey Weinstein found guilty: here's how we got there
Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of sexual assault and rape.
On Monday, a New York jury found Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape for an attack in a New York hotel, and guilty of a criminal sex act for forcing oral sex on a former television production assistant.
Here's how the case unfolded over time.
#MeToo Movement
The rape case, over the years, spiked the use of the #MeToo hashtag that has become closely associated with the former Hollywood film producer and convicted sex offender.
More than two years after the allegations against Weinstein went public and fuelled the use of the hashtag, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.
Main accusers
The main accusers in the case included Project Runway's former production assistant, Miriam Haley, and aspiring actress Jessica Mann.
Haley accused Weinstein of forcing oral sex on her in 2006, and Mann accused him of raping her in 2013 during what she described as an abusive relationship.
Not guilty
Last year, the 68-year-old pleaded not guilty to a new indictment ahead of his criminal trial, in a case where Haley accused him of rape and predatory sexual assault.
TimesLIVE reported that Donna Rotunno, one of Weinstein's lawyers, said Weinstein would seek to dismiss the indictment, calling the case “weak.”
Back in court
Five months later, Weinstein was back in court after his case was postponed to January 2020.
While in the Manhattan Criminal Court on January 24, Haley gave more disturbing details about how the ex-Hollywood producer forcibly performed oral sex on her in a children's bedroom in his New York home.
More testimonies
On Monday, Haley, Mann and four other women testified that Weinstein had sexually attacked them.
Women, including actress Annabella Sciorra, took the stand to describe how Weinstein used his power, charm, anger and influence to allegedly manipulate and coerce them into non-consensual acts.
Guilty
The jury of seven men and five women found the producer guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He was found not guilty, however, of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault charges that could have seen him jailed for life.
The 67-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison.