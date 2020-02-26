Lifestyle

Harvey Weinstein found guilty: here's how we got there

26 February 2020 - 05:46 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault and rape. File photo
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault and rape. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of sexual assault and rape.

On Monday, a New York jury found Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape for an attack in a New York hotel, and guilty of a criminal sex act for forcing oral sex on a former television production assistant.

Here's how the case unfolded over time.

#MeToo Movement

The rape case, over the years, spiked the use of the #MeToo hashtag that has become closely associated with the former Hollywood film producer and convicted sex offender.

More than two years after the allegations against Weinstein went public and fuelled the use of the hashtag, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity

The Harvey Weinstein rape trial opened in January with celebrity appearances, noisy protests and graphic accounts of alleged assaults - and a spike ...
News
3 weeks ago

Main accusers

The main accusers in the case included Project Runway's former production assistant, Miriam Haley, and aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Haley accused Weinstein of forcing oral sex on her in 2006, and Mann accused him of raping her in 2013 during what she described as an abusive relationship.

How Harvey Weinstein was protected by a circle of lawyers, editors & spies

Two gripping books by a top US journalists detail how the sordid life of the movie mogul was finally exposed and why it took so long to come to light
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Not guilty

Last year, the 68-year-old pleaded not guilty to a new indictment ahead of his criminal trial, in a case where Haley accused him of rape and predatory sexual assault.

TimesLIVE reported that Donna Rotunno, one of Weinstein's lawyers, said Weinstein would seek to dismiss the indictment, calling the case “weak.”

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty, rape trial delayed to January

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty on Monday to a new indictment ahead of his upcoming criminal trial, in a case where ...
News
6 months ago

Back in court

Five months later, Weinstein was back in court after his case was postponed to January 2020.

While in the Manhattan Criminal Court on January 24, Haley gave more disturbing details about how the ex-Hollywood producer forcibly performed oral sex on her in a children's bedroom in his New York home.

Weinstein accuser details assault, challenged over emails

One of Harvey Weinstein's main accusers told his rape trial Monday that the ex-Hollywood producer forcibly performed oral sex on her in a children's ...
News
4 weeks ago

More testimonies

On Monday, Haley, Mann and four other women testified that Weinstein had sexually attacked them.

Women, including actress Annabella Sciorra, took the stand to describe how Weinstein used his power, charm, anger and influence to allegedly manipulate and coerce them into non-consensual acts.

Guilty

The jury of seven men and five women found the producer guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He was found not guilty, however, of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault charges that could have seen him jailed for life.

The 67-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison.

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday of sexual assault and rape but cleared of the most serious predatory sexual assault ...
News
1 day ago

Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity

The Harvey Weinstein rape trial opened in January with celebrity appearances, noisy protests and graphic accounts of alleged assaults - and a spike ...
News
3 weeks ago

Weinstein accuser details assault, challenged over emails

One of Harvey Weinstein's main accusers told his rape trial Monday that the ex-Hollywood producer forcibly performed oral sex on her in a children's ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Nando’s takes a dig at competitors selling chicken nuggets Food
  2. Celeb designer on what Somhale's wedding outfits say about them The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 'It was an isolated incident': Dis-Chem apologises for black face mannequin Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Daring leopard snatches food right out of crocodile's mouth Travel
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | February 23 to 29 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home