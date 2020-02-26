Harvey Weinstein found guilty: here's how we got there

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of sexual assault and rape.

On Monday, a New York jury found Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape for an attack in a New York hotel, and guilty of a criminal sex act for forcing oral sex on a former television production assistant.

Here's how the case unfolded over time.

#MeToo Movement

The rape case, over the years, spiked the use of the #MeToo hashtag that has become closely associated with the former Hollywood film producer and convicted sex offender.

More than two years after the allegations against Weinstein went public and fuelled the use of the hashtag, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.