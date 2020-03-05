Lifestyle

Europe and Asia dominate luxury property markets

05 March 2020 - 14:27 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Prices of high-end homes are rising 10.3% year on year in Frankfurt. Stock image.
Prices of high-end homes are rising 10.3% year on year in Frankfurt. Stock image.
Image: Olena Kachmar/123rf.com

European and Asian countries became the fastest-growing luxury markets in 2019, a Knight Frank report showed on Wednesday.

In Frankfurt, Germany, prices of high-end residences are rising 10.3% year on year. The city is joined by other European and Asian countries making up the 10 best-performing locations.

In Europe, Lisbon is ranked second with 9.6%, followed by Athens with 7% and Berlin with 6.5%.

Meanwhile, in Asia, luxury home prices in Taipei rose by 8.9% year on year.

The report found that prices in Athens and Cyprus are still rising, but from a low base, with prime prices still about 35% below their 2008 peak.

The head of international residential research at Knight Frank, Kate Everett-Allen, said the US and China trade war and protests in Hong Kong — and more stringent property regulations in some markets – tampered with activity and diverted capital to others.

“Gone are the days of 30% annual growth in China’s metropolises. Seoul and Taipei are now the region’s front-runners, with annual growth of almost 9% and 8% respectively.”

According to the report, London registered a fall of 2.6% in 2019.

That year, luxury residential prices across 100 global cities measured by Knight Frank’s prime international residential index (Piri 100) grew almost 2% compared with 1.3% in 2018.

“Despite wealth growth and interest rates in most advanced economies remaining at record lows, the slowing global economy, rising property taxes and in some cases a surplus of luxury homes for sale, weighed on price growth,” Everett-Allen said.

MORE

Rich! Top 5 cities with the most millionaires per square kilometre

Millionaires around the world have a combined wealth of a whopping $R894-trillion. These are the cities where you'll find the highest concentration ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Rich Africans willing to part with their cash‚ as long as it’s for a good cause

Wealthy Africans are striving to support those who are less fortunate through philanthropy – but they have very specific things they are willing to ...
Business
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Brave squirrel mom outsmarts deadly cobra, sending it slithering back ... Travel
  2. Zozi Tunzi's heartfelt message to Miss USA, Miss Teen USA for 'not allowing her ... Lifestyle
  3. SA men, couch critics and fairytale endings: why we love dating shows Lifestyle
  4. I'm a South African citizen living abroad. Can I come home on an expired SA ... Travel
  5. Katy Perry reveals her baby belly in new music video Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Reckless & negligent’: Parktown teachers and lodge fingered in Mpianzi report
Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years