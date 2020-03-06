Can spekboom save the planet? Sadly, the claims appear to be misleading

From social media challenges to free plants on Valentine's Day, the spekboom craze has taken over in Mzansi. But are the claims about it 'being more effective than the Amazon rainforest at removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere' true? Hmm, not so much.

From the social media hype, to the claims and the facts, here's what you need to know.

#SpekboomChallenge

Many social media users have been posting images on social media of them planting spekboom, also known as porkbush, with the hashtag #SpekboomChallenge.

The challenge initially asked each person in the country to plant 10 spekboom plants to help in the fight for climate change.