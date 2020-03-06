Can spekboom save the planet? Sadly, the claims appear to be misleading
From social media challenges to free plants on Valentine's Day, the spekboom craze has taken over in Mzansi. But are the claims about it 'being more effective than the Amazon rainforest at removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere' true? Hmm, not so much.
From the social media hype, to the claims and the facts, here's what you need to know.
#SpekboomChallenge
Many social media users have been posting images on social media of them planting spekboom, also known as porkbush, with the hashtag #SpekboomChallenge.
The challenge initially asked each person in the country to plant 10 spekboom plants to help in the fight for climate change.
#SpekboomChallenge, accepted!— Val de Vie Estate (@valdevieestate) February 10, 2020
We have planted more than 3000 additional Spekboom plants across Val de Vie Estate.
South Africans are motivating each other to plant at least 10 Spekbooms in 2020, saying that it will be enough to significantly clear the air in our country. pic.twitter.com/zRDBIJr8lP
Milo, our local hardware store gave away Spekboom cuttings. My neighbour knows I love Spekboom so she saved me a bag full that we planted in my garden. I'll plant the rest in our community park. These amazing plants clean the air and grow 200yrs. Wonderful caring community 🙏❤🌿 pic.twitter.com/BfUUDhzJ5m— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) January 22, 2020
I have planted the #spekboom almost 4 years ago. My small part in helping fight climate change. #SpekboomChallenge #plantlover #spekboommovement #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/EmZRoAXzqc— Pravesh Magic Maharaj (@PraveshMaharaj) January 7, 2020
Plant a spekboom today and help fight climate change.#spekboomchallenge #WorldPneumoniaDay #WorldPneumoniaDay2019 @nicd_sa pic.twitter.com/7gaPL0iIjC— Suzzie (@kudzisue) November 12, 2019
The claims
The origins of the challenge can be traced to the Boplaas Family Vineyards in Calitzdorp, which pledged to plant a million spekbooms by 2025.
According to Wineland, the plant can capture and store “more than four tons of carbon dioxide a year per hectare planted, making it more effective than the Amazon rainforest at removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere”.
“Our goal at Boplaas is to escalate plantation of the spekboom through strategic partnerships and as a wider aim to spread awareness. We want to encourage its cultivation in private gardens, on estates and farms,” said Carel Nel, owner of Boplaas.
Nel said the spekboom is also great at adapting to its surroundings and can flourish almost anywhere.
Boplaas said it has more than 2,000ha of veld under conservation where the variety occurs naturally.
“In addition to planting more, this project will actively distribute spekboom cuttings from the Boplaas farm in Calitzdorp and the wine tasting room in Klein Brak River on the Garden Route.”
True or not?
According to African Check, the claims are misleading.
The non-profit fact-checking organisation disputed the claims that spekboom can store more than four tons of carbon dioxide per year per hectare planted.
It also said the claim that spekboom was more effective than the Amazon rainforest at removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere was incorrect.
“While evidence suggests that spekboom can absorb carbon dioxide at these levels, it is only possible under very specific conditions. The plant must be in its natural environment.
“Available data shows that the Amazon rainforest captures and stores between 23.8 and 38.4 tons of carbon dioxide per hectare per year. This is substantially higher than the available estimates for spekboom,” said Africa Check.