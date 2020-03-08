Last Word

4 reasons why travelling during the coronavirus outbreak is not all that bad

Darrel Bristow-Dovey trawls the airports of the world in search of silver linings in the viral cloud

Good news, my friends! I am here to tell you that real journalism isn't dead. I know that much of what you can expect from newspapers these days is the poorly paragraphed harvest of some "staff reporter" with a smartphone dragging a wide-toothed comb through the damp, snaggly pelt of social media and picking out the juiciest nits, burrs and bugs for your delectation, but you'll be pleased to know that this is not the case with your favourite local newspaper (i.e. this one).



Faced with the biggest story in the world right now, how did your news editor respond? Why, he (or perhaps she or they) put his or her or their hand in his or her or their pocket and paid to send his or her or their most intrepid and fearless reporter into the danger zone to report back on what is really happening out there...