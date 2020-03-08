Theatre

William Kentridge's 'The Head & the Load' comes home to Africa

After playing to sold-out audiences across the world, this critically acclaimed theatrical work hits the Joburg Theatre in May

William Kentridge's acclaimed theatrical work The Head & the Load is coming to Joburg Theatre in May following its world premiere at Tate Modern in 2018 and sold-out shows in the US, the Netherlands and Germany.



The New Yorker called the show "by turns dumbfounding, eviscerating and beautiful", and the New York Times said it was "a fiercely beautiful historical pageant of music, movement and shadow play that reanimates lost African combatants, who principally served as porters under British, French, Belgian and German command". ..