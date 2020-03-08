Theatre
William Kentridge's 'The Head & the Load' comes home to Africa
After playing to sold-out audiences across the world, this critically acclaimed theatrical work hits the Joburg Theatre in May
08 March 2020 - 00:00
William Kentridge's acclaimed theatrical work The Head & the Load is coming to Joburg Theatre in May following its world premiere at Tate Modern in 2018 and sold-out shows in the US, the Netherlands and Germany.
The New Yorker called the show "by turns dumbfounding, eviscerating and beautiful", and the New York Times said it was "a fiercely beautiful historical pageant of music, movement and shadow play that reanimates lost African combatants, who principally served as porters under British, French, Belgian and German command". ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.