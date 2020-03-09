WATCH | A-Rod & J. Lo's Flip the Switch TikTok video is so much damn goals

Jennifer Lopez and her bae, Alex Rodriguez, have joined the world's cool kids, trying their hands at the viral Flip the Switch TikTok challenge.

It seems all our favs are trying it, so we were super-amped when A-Rod took to Instagram at the weekend to post the couple's attempt.

In the video, originally posted to J. Lo's Tik Tok account, the musician is seen doing the most, while her man holds the camera.

Jiggy jiggy, the camera switches on Drake's cue and Rod is in J. Lo's all-white outfit and earrings.

It's hilarious!

According to Billboard, the #FlipChallenge started on TikTok as a creative way to visualise a line from Drake's hit song Nonstop, from his album Scorpion.

Check it out: