Lifestyle

WATCH | A-Rod & J. Lo's Flip the Switch TikTok video is so much damn goals

09 March 2020 - 09:32 By Kyle Zeeman
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are totes couple goals.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are totes couple goals.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez and her bae, Alex Rodriguez, have joined the world's cool kids, trying their hands at the viral Flip the Switch TikTok challenge.

It seems all our favs are trying it, so we were super-amped when A-Rod took to Instagram at the weekend to post the couple's attempt.

In the video, originally posted to J. Lo's Tik Tok account, the musician is seen doing the most, while her man holds the camera.

Jiggy jiggy, the camera switches on Drake's cue and Rod is in J. Lo's all-white outfit and earrings.

It's hilarious! 

According to Billboard, the #FlipChallenge started on TikTok as a creative way to visualise a line from Drake's hit song Nonstop, from his album Scorpion.

Check it out:

MORE

Zodwa Wabantu's revealing 'black cut-out' dress inspired by J.Lo

Who wore it best, Zodwa Wabantu or JLo?
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Versace dresses, fireworks & gold err'where: J.Lo's 50th bash was lit

From the Bronz to a 50th to remember: Jennifer Lopez at 50 is better than ever.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Zodwa: They couldn't judge my dress, because they didn't judge J.Lo for hers

Zodwa Wabantu said she was proud to show her meat and got heartfelt messages from other women who complimented her.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 'It resonated with so many people': Cast reflects on Isidingo legacy as soapie ... Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Brave squirrel mom outsmarts deadly cobra, sending it slithering back ... Travel
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | March 8 to 14 2020 Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Zozi Tunzi serves a 'lil sass' on International Women's Day Lifestyle
  5. Yes, you can still access Google on your new Huawei Y7p Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...