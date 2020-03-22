Years as ANC politician taught Logie Naidoo all about comedy
22 March 2020 - 00:02
ANC member Logie Naidoo's giant leap from politics to comedy happened by chance. But unlike his party's flailing radical economic transformation policy, his version has taken off.
Once the deputy mayor and speaker for eThekwini municipality, Naidoo now entertains comedy lovers across SA and beyond...
