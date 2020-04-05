Virtual racing trends as motorsport events get canned due to Covid-19

Almost anything you can think of has in some way been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Motorsport is dear to my heart and in just a few short weeks I've watched dumbstruck as more and more series cancel or postpone their scheduled events due to travel bans and social distancing.

Heck, even the local calendar is in tatters: I was supposed to hit Phakisa Freeway in April for the second round of the 2020 Lotus Challenge Championship, but now I've probably got more chance of winning the national lottery.

Luckily us humans are an adaptable bunch and the global motorsport community has already found a way to keep on racing, despite the odds. Simulator or virtual racing has been burning brightly on the sport's perimeter, but over the course of the past few weeks it has been sucked right into its epicentre.

Almost overnight we have seen multi-billion-dollar franchises such as Formula 1 adopt this online playing space, not just as a means to keep their drivers' eyes in but also to keep fans happy.