UNITED APART | Gardening, working out & more in our April 29 lockdown highlights video

Here's what SA is getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown

29 April 2020 - 07:25

Watch our next highlights video: more adventures at home as the lockdown continues!

This is an unprecedented moment in SA's history. We're all adjusting to this new normal. But what does life in lockdown look like? Well, that's up to you.

We've asked you to show us how you're getting through, and what lockdown means to you, by submitting video clips, images, voice notes, or anything else that captures the essence of this extraordinary event.

We will regularly publish our favourite submissions as a daily snapshot and share them to our social channels using the hashtags #UnitedApartSA and #LoveChange.

One great submission per highlights video will win a prize worth R700. Then, when all this is over, our favourite submission will win a prize worth R5,000. (Prizes awarded in the form of cash, a voucher or more.)

How to enter

  • Read the terms and conditions and tips for filming and recording provided at the link below.
  • Please keep any video submissions to no more than one minute long.
  • You can WhatsApp us on +27 (63) 521 8618 or email UnitedApartSA@arena.africa with your submission (you can even use a free service like WeTransfer to send a larger file to this email address).
  • You are welcome to also share your submission on your own social media channels using the hashtags #UnitedApartSA and #LoveChange, but only material submitted to us directly via WhatsApp or email will be considered for our daily and grand prizes.
  • There is no limit to the number of videos you may submit.

UNITED APART | Send us your videos of lockdown life in SA to WIN

Now is the time for us to come together and unite, apart
