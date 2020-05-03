Series Review

'Hollywood' takes a rose-tinted romp through Tinseltown's heyday

The golden age of film-making is lovingly re-imagined in this Netflix series — and this time there's no homophobia, sexism and racism

Nostalgia dictates that the golden age of Hollywood — that glorious, misty-eyed, dream-generating, glamorous, star-studded period that stretched for just over half a century from the late 1910s to the end of the 1960s. It's remembered as a perfect time, when the movies served to provide a hopeful, optimistic, magical escape from a world ravaged by wars, the spectre of communism and the ever-present threat of nuclear annihilation.



As anyone with a passing familiarity with the history of Hollywood knows, the truth is a lot darker, a lot nastier and a lot less glamourous. The movie business was run by ruthlessly misogynistic, homophobic and often racist men who were careful to ensure that whatever dreams they churned out didn't rock the broader social boat or include a place for the most feared and marginalised within US society...