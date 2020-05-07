Princess Charlene buys SA artist's painting to help starving families

A painting by SA artist Conor Mccreedy — completed within 30 minutes live on Instagram for charity — will soon be hanging on the walls of the palace of Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Mccreedy teamed up with physical fitness programme founder Andrew Rothschild last week in a live Instagram Covid-19 fundraising campaign.

While Mccreedy completed his abstract depiction of the SA flag, Rothschild streamed an online workout for thousands of fitness fanatics who also bid on the painting.

Among the bidders was Princess Charlene, a former South African Olympic swimmer who is married to Prince Albert.