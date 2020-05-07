Princess Charlene buys SA artist's painting to help starving families
A painting by SA artist Conor Mccreedy — completed within 30 minutes live on Instagram for charity — will soon be hanging on the walls of the palace of Princess Charlene of Monaco.
Mccreedy teamed up with physical fitness programme founder Andrew Rothschild last week in a live Instagram Covid-19 fundraising campaign.
While Mccreedy completed his abstract depiction of the SA flag, Rothschild streamed an online workout for thousands of fitness fanatics who also bid on the painting.
Among the bidders was Princess Charlene, a former South African Olympic swimmer who is married to Prince Albert.
"In the end, after many bids from around the world, the painting was sold to HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco and The Princess Charlene Foundation.
"All proceeds went to the Pick n Pay Feed The Nation campaign, set up by the Ackerman family.
"This painting has now successfully fed more than 100 families in South Africa. The original painting will make its way to the royal palace in Monaco," Mccreedy told TimesLIVE.
He would not disclose the exact sum paid but said it was a "large amount of money".
The princess's brother Gareth Wittstock, who is part of her foundation, said in a message to Mccreedy: "The painting is absolutely amazing and I know Princess Charlene is extremely excited about this. She is so passionate about helping others."