Here’s what King Shaka might look like if he was alive today

Also portraits of some of the world’s greatest figures simply do not exist or haven't survived.

How do you go about creating these portraits?

I find stock images that have the attributes that I want such as hairstyle and texture, clothing I think the figure might wear, and general skin tone. I need to find those where the angle of the head and neck of the subject matches that of the original artwork as closely as possible.

I put the images in Photoshop and use the original portrait as a template. I often source features from other photos to replace the eyes, nose and mouth, and then I digitally paint on top of it to blend it all together. The end result is usually a mashup of five or six photos.

How long does it take to finish a portrait on average?

I would say three to four hours.

Why did you decide to make a portrait of Shaka Zulu?

I received many requests from my followers to make a portrait of him.