Million-rand muse: a closer look at the Cape beauty painted by Tretchikoff

Vladimir Tretchikoff's 1974 'Portrait of Ellen Peters', which has a uniquely South African history, is up for auction

On May 11 Strauss & Co will bring its treasure trove into living rooms across the country so art lovers can bid on valuable pieces from the comfort of their armchairs.



The sale will include paintings by well-known 20th-century moderns, including Irma Stern, Walter Battiss, Cecil Skotnes, Maud Sumner, Alexis Preller and JH Pierneef...