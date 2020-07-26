Motoring

A brief history of the car: From the first electromobile to the rise of Tesla

Did you know one of the earliest electric cars clocked in at 37km/h?

• The first cars were invented in Germany and France in the late 1800s.



• In January 1886, Carl Benz applied for a patent for his "vehicle powered by a gas engine". The patent - number 37435 - is regarded as the birth certificate of the automobile, Benz model no 1...