Community the key to happiness: Michelle and Barack Obama get real

The long-awaited Michelle Obama Podcast premiered on online streaming platform Spotify on Wednesday, and the former US first lady had her husband and former president Barack Obama as her guest.

The pair had a candid discussion about the importance of community and the role it played in their upbringing.

They reminisced about how the relationships they had with their family and community members shaped their perspectives, underlining the significance of having a tight-knit community and multiple role models.

Michelle said current family dynamics are different from what she was exposed to growing up in South Chicago.

“The way families ran, before recently, was an economic necessity. You know, my parents were poor. We lived in the second floor of my aunt’s house because that was a way to save money so that my mother could stay home. My mom was able to work at our public school because she and a couple of other mothers, who could afford to stay home, stayed home and they kept their eye on everybody at school.”