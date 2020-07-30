Not just pretty photos: the UGLY truth behind the #ChallengeAccepted hashtag

As more and more woman heed the call to post black and white selfies under the growing #ChallengeAccepted hashtag, important questions are being raised on how the movement started and why it was started.

Earlier this week, millions of monochrome images popped up on various social media sites under the #ChallengeAccepted and #womensupportingwomen hashtags, all aimed at “spreading positivity” and showing support for women and nominating other women to do the same.

Even celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Basetsana Kumalo joined the fray, sharing empowering messages for women and nominating others to do the same.

But as more women jump on the bandwagon, criticism on the effectiveness of the movement emerged and questions on how and why it began making the rounds.