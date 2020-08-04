Lifestyle

Mmusi Maimane on running daily and keeping fit: 'After the year I've had, being fit is a goal'

04 August 2020 - 07:52 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mmusi Maimane
Image: Instagram/Mmusi Maimane

Mmusi Maimane says fitness and good health are among his top goals and has attributed his progress to consistency. The One SA Movement leader runs often and shares his progress on social media to motivate others to do the same.

Sunday was no different as he took to Instagram to share some of the lessons he has learnt from his daily exercise.

“We may not always know the way forward but if there's a lesson in running, sometimes you just have to keep your head down, keep one foot in front of the next and before you know it, you're making progress,” he wrote on Instagram.

He did 9km in 01:05:50, which he says is an improvement from his other runs.

Here's a glimpse into some of his 5km runs:

