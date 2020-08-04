Mmusi Maimane on running daily and keeping fit: 'After the year I've had, being fit is a goal'
Mmusi Maimane says fitness and good health are among his top goals and has attributed his progress to consistency. The One SA Movement leader runs often and shares his progress on social media to motivate others to do the same.
Sunday was no different as he took to Instagram to share some of the lessons he has learnt from his daily exercise.
“We may not always know the way forward but if there's a lesson in running, sometimes you just have to keep your head down, keep one foot in front of the next and before you know it, you're making progress,” he wrote on Instagram.
He did 9km in 01:05:50, which he says is an improvement from his other runs.
We may not always know the way forward, but if there is a lesson in running, sometimes you just have to keep your head down, keep one foot in front of the next and before you know it, you making progress. Today I did a 9km run without stopping. Yes it’s slow but an improvement from last week and the week before. Next week will be 10 then 11 etc. we do this as individuals, families and nation. It’s some Kaizen, just keep improving. After the year I have had, being fit is a goal and I’m grateful each week I can check back and know we are getting there. Much love.
Here's a glimpse into some of his 5km runs: