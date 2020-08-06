Sho Madjozi is shifting the industry, one xibelani at a time

WHO IS SHE?

Sho Madjozi, the pen name of 28-year-old Maya Wegerif, is the award-winning, multidisciplinary, multilingual rapper from Limpopo known for her celebration of Tsonga culture and language.

CLAIM TO FAME

Madjozi remains an important contributor and collaborator in global pop culture by putting Xitsonga at the forefront of mainstream culture and integrating eclectic sounds inspired by diverse African genres including Gqom, afrobeats, and hip hop.

Not only is she influencing a pan-African perspective on the current zeitgeist, but she is also capturing a re-imagination of the global south with her vibrant style that often includes rainbow Fulani braids (also known as “Madjozi braids” in SA) and traditional xibelani skirt, making her the new standard for the African cultural icon.