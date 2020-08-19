Lifestyle

Nicky Newton-King championed transformation after becoming JSE's first female CEO

19 August 2020 - 06:00 By Gareth Cotterell
Former JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King.
Former JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

WHO IS SHE?

Nicky Newton-King was CEO of the JSE from 2012 to 2019 - the first woman to hold this position.

CLAIM TO FAME

Before joining the JSE, Newton-King was a partner at law firm Webber Wentzel, where she specialised in the securities and financial services industry. 

Newton-King's career progression at the JSE was impressive. She joined the JSE in 1996, became the executive director in 2000, and was appointed deputy CEO in 2002. In 2005 she was appointed to the board and became the first female CEO of the JSE in 2012.

Newton-King led the JSE during a tricky period when SA's economy was weak. She was, however, applauded for making the bourse a more efficiently run business. During her tenure the JSE was regarded as one of the best regulated exchanges in the world. 

INSPIRATION

Newton-King was renowned for her optimism about SA and was one of the country's biggest cheerleaders while attracting investment from abroad. 

While in charge, she championed BEE transformation – both inside the JSE and outside as a regulator of the listed companies on the exchange. During her time as CEO, the majority of the JSE's employees were black women.  

IN CASE YOU DIDN'T KNOW

While Newton-King was at the JSE it was, and still is, the largest exchange in Africa with a market capitalisation of around R11bn.

SA's first lady of journalism, Redi Tlhabi

A lionhearted journalist, television and radio talk show host, avid runner, activist and columnist. Those are just some of the titles held by Redi ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The peerless Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka remains a vanguard of social justice

The incomparable Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is a celebrated human rights activist, lecturer and Executive Director of UN Women
Lifestyle
1 week ago

'Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo': August 9 1956

‘Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo'. This war-cry was made famous by a group of women who knew the power of their voices as they marched to the ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Who has more money than you, God and Jamaica put together? Jeff Bezos Lifestyle
  2. SANParks will not allow walk-ins under level 2 lockdown Travel
  3. SA's first lady of journalism, Redi Tlhabi Lifestyle
  4. Beyoncé, Jada: celeb-approved ways to get revenge on your cheating spouse Lifestyle
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 16 to 22 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2