Lifestyle

Researchers say 'low concentrations' of zone can neutralise Covid-19

26 August 2020 - 11:21 By Rocky Swift
Scientists at Fujita Health University said they had proven that ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 0.1 parts per million (ppm), levels considered harmless to humans, could kill the virus. Stock image.
Scientists at Fujita Health University said they had proven that ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 0.1 parts per million (ppm), levels considered harmless to humans, could kill the virus. Stock image.
Image: Piyamas Dulmunsumphun/123RF

Japanese researchers said on Wednesday that low concentrations of ozone can neutralise coronavirus particles, potentially providing a way for hospitals to disinfect examination rooms and waiting areas.

Scientists at Fujita Health University told a news conference they had proven that ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 0.1 parts per million (ppm), levels considered harmless to humans, could kill the virus.

The experiment used an ozone generator in a sealed chamber with a sample of coronavirus. The potency of the virus declined by more than 90% when subjected to low level ozone for 10 hours.

“Transmission of the novel coronavirus may be reduced by continuous, low-concentration ozone treatment, even in environments where people are present, using this kind of system,” said lead researcher Takayuki Murata.

“We found it to be particularly effective in high-humidity conditions.”

Ozone, a type of oxygen molecule, is known to inactivate many pathogens, and previously experiments have shown that high concentrations, between 1-6 ppm, were effective against the coronavirus but potentially toxic to humans.

A recent study at the Georgia Institute of Technology showed that ozone may be effective in disinfecting gowns, goggles and other medical protective equipment.

Fujita Medical University Hospital, in Aichi prefecture central Japan, has installed ozone generators to reduce infection in waiting areas and patient rooms.

The university has also performed a clinical trial of Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Avigan drug on Covid-19 patients.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Concerns raised about immunity as more Covid-19 reinfections reported

Two European patients are confirmed to have been reinfected with Covid-19, raising concerns about people's immunity to the coronavirus as the world ...
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

US department shares details of controversial 'sunlight destroys coronavirus' study

America's Department of Homeland Security has revealed new technical details regarding its highly-anticipated study into how ultraviolet radiation ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Sex during lockdown: what on earth is that? Health & Sex
  2. SA Home Owner invites you to a kitchens-and-bathrooms trends talk Home & Gardening
  3. Lots to be done, says Kruger's new boss as park slowly reopens Travel
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 23 to 29 2020 Lifestyle
  5. She lost her mother at 17, but Phuti Mahanyele defied all the odds Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA