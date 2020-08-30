Humour

You've got to spend money to save money, right?

This is especially true when to comes to shoes, sweatpants and whiskey

No one warns a young man planning to get married to a woman about this. But one of your roles as a husband is to pretend to understand why anyone with two feet requires 164 pairs of shoes. Shoes that are bought at roughly fortnightly intervals. I'll be honest.



When we got married, I owned about five pairs of shoes. Brown Bronx shoes, black Bronx shoes, a pair of Puma running shoes, Adidas flops and the black pointy shoes I was wearing when I promised to love, cherish, honour, yadah yadah...