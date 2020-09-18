Queen strips convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein of honorary CBE

Lifestyle

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of his 2004 CBE. File photo.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has formally stripped Harvey Weinstein of his honorary award after his conviction for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an actress.

“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled,” according to an official announcement in the London Gazette said.

Weinstein, 68, is serving a 23-year prison term in New York state after his February 24 conviction. He has appealed the conviction.

