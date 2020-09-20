Webzine 'herri' allows readers to be 'free from the domination of culture'

Cultural provocateur Aryan Kaganof tells us more about his dynamic online arts journal

"I want to say something counter-intuitive, but I believe it with my whole being," says cultural provocateur Aryan Kaganof, via Skype from his home in Greyton in the Western Cape.



He barely pauses before continuing: "Heritage is in the future. The biggest mistake we make is in the linear time notion that heritage is only about the past. We're creating our heritage constantly. Everything we do is part of the heritage we leave behind but nothing we do is in the past, everything we do is in the future because we're writing ourselves into the future and we're creating the future all the time."..