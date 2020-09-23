Lifestyle

WATCH | 'The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius' to explore rise, fall of ex-Paralympian

Doccie will tell the story of how 'The Blade Runner' went from being a celebrated sports star to a convicted murderer

23 September 2020 - 13:37 By staff reporter
ESPN is set to release a documentary on former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius.
ESPN is set to release a documentary on former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius.
Image: SIZWE NDINGANE

More than seven years after the murder of model Reeva Steenkamp at the hands of celebrated Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, the saga has again come under the spotlight, this time in the form of a four-part documentary by ESPN.

The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius, which has been in production for several years, will debut on ESPN+ this Sunday and will tell the story of how the athlete dubbed “The Blade Runner” went from being a celebrated sports star to a convicted murderer.

Pistorius was in 2016 convicted for the killing of his model girlfriend at his home in Silver Lakes in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013.

The former Paralympian was initially sentenced to six years in jail, but this was extended to 13 years by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The documentary, directed by BAFTA award-winner Daniel Gordon and produced by Academy Award-winner John Battsek, will feature interviews with more than a dozen people with intimate knowledge of the story.

WATCH | 'The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius' trailer.

A trailer released before the film's premiere shows the sports star's meteoric rise in the athletics world and his subsequent fall from grace.

The two-minute clip flashes back to the sport star's early life before showcasing his rise as a Paralympian and later quest to compete with able-bodied athletes, and then how his world came crashing down on him on that fateful Valentine's Day.

Director Gordon said in a release shared on ESPN's Press Room that, “The story of Oscar Pistorius is remarkable in its complexity. It’s at once inspirational and harrowing, and provides a lens of insight into a breadth of issues – from gender-based violence to disability rights, racial inequality and media frenzy.

“My hope is that the film gives audiences additional context and layers to a story they think they know.”

Adding to this was executive vice-president of content at ESPN, Connor Schell, who said, The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius was the “culmination of an exceptional year of work from ESPN Films”.

The first part of the Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius will air on ESPN+ on September 27, followed by the remaining parts over the next three nights.

It remains unclear when and where the documentary will air locally.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Aaron Hernandez doccie asks more questions than it answers

'Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez' attempts to uncover who or what is responsible for turning the high-performance athlete into a murderer
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Do prisoners Oscar Pistorius and Janusz Waluś qualify for release?

Convicted murderers Oscar Pistorius and Janusz Walus will not be part of the 19,000 prisoners who will be considered for parole in the next few ...
News
4 months ago

Reeva Steenkamp & Babes Wodumo under the spotlight in toxic love doccie

When women called in to her radio show to describe how they were hurt, bruised and battered in poisoned relationships, veteran journalist Iman ...
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | How to master your 'Jerusalema' dance moves for Heritage Day Lifestyle
  2. Heritage Month recipes, week 3: make it, send us a photo and you could win Food
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | September 20 to 26 2020 Lifestyle
  4. PJs and avant garde gowns: Best and worst dressed at the 2020 Emmys The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. All the big winners at the 2020 Emmy Awards Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...