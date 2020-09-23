WATCH | 'The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius' to explore rise, fall of ex-Paralympian

More than seven years after the murder of model Reeva Steenkamp at the hands of celebrated Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, the saga has again come under the spotlight, this time in the form of a four-part documentary by ESPN.

The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius, which has been in production for several years, will debut on ESPN+ this Sunday and will tell the story of how the athlete dubbed “The Blade Runner” went from being a celebrated sports star to a convicted murderer.

Pistorius was in 2016 convicted for the killing of his model girlfriend at his home in Silver Lakes in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013.

The former Paralympian was initially sentenced to six years in jail, but this was extended to 13 years by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The documentary, directed by BAFTA award-winner Daniel Gordon and produced by Academy Award-winner John Battsek, will feature interviews with more than a dozen people with intimate knowledge of the story.