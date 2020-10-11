Opinion

There'll be no place for ostriches in the future of our country

We must get our heads out of the sand before we suffocate in a bubble of our own making, writes Mark Barnes

We must snap out of it! I'm so bored with the whingeing, the blaming, the resignation, the acceptance, the denial. I'm so over it. Sure, we're f*cked. Even the polite people are saying so.



Even the people who can't bring themselves to say anything beyond "One" this or "One" that, and "One" shouldn't and "One" would like to see, and I wish "They"… even them (dinner-party, chino-wearing bores that they are) are starting to say "We" and "I", because the threat is now so real and present and obvious, because we really are f*cked...