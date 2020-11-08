Art
Women in modern-day SA are living in captivity, says artist Lady Skollie
The quest for liberation is at the heart of this award-winning artist's new exhibit, 'BOUND', writes Sandiso Ngubani
08 November 2020 - 00:02
Lady Skollie's upcoming exhibition BOUND references the writings of women in captivity, bringing them to life in her signature bold-colour, large-scale drawings in ink, watercolour and crayon.
"It's a lot about acknowledging that there was Sarah Baartman and everyone knows about her, but there were hundreds of Sarah Baartmans throughout history, brought here from Luanda, St Helena, Bengal and India," the artist says...
