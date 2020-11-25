Lifestyle

Fitch & Leedes Classics launches its premium bespoke mixers

Turn back the clock with these market-disrupting mixers

25 November 2020 - 16:44
Sponsored
Fitch & Leedes Classics range of timeless favourites quench the thirst for nostalgia and refreshment.
Image: Supplied/Fitch & Leedes

Reimagined and well-made, Fitch & Leedes Classics have been crafted to keep the much-loved nostalgic taste that made these classics so popular, while being refreshed for today’s consumer.

Fitch & Leedes Classics will take you down memory lane with time cherished retro favourites.

Classics Ginger Beer has the authentic fiery kick of ginger spice. Classics Passionade is a modern twist on passionfruit and lemonade, while Classics Lime Twist is a refreshing take on lime and soda. Classics Rock Shandy is the beloved Irish mix of soda, lemonade and bitters with a dash of allspice.

“We wanted to turn back the clock and serve the classics. A simple, classic drink, crafted with simple ingredients and natural flavours, allows us to appreciate its true taste and quality. We took the classics and refreshed them to appeal to the modern-day consumer who is looking for convenience and a healthier, tastier option,” says chill beverages marketing manager James Shaw. 

From the Rock Shandy, that is said to have originated in a pub in Blackrock, Ireland, to Ginger Beer, a favourite during the soda fountain era, Fitch & Leedes Classics range of timeless favourites quench the thirst for nostalgia and refreshment. 

Fitch & Leedes Classics collection is available at leading stores from R9.99 for a 300ml can and R59.99 for a six-pack. For online purchases click here. 

Stay in touch with @FitchMoments and @FitchClassics on Instagram and Facebook.

