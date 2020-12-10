Beat the queues this festive season with mobile shopping apps

The holiday season is upon us, which calls for a lot of family time, leave days, letting your hair down and enjoying your favourite beverage or two, albeit responsibly. This is also the season for gift shopping; wishing to spread the cheer and holiday spirit by putting a smile on your loved ones’ faces – showing them that you care.

So, why not conveniently access your favourite stores and buy virtually anything you want from the comfort of your home via mobile shopping apps? Created with your shopping experience and convenience in mind, Huawei’s curated list of apps will prove extremely useful this holiday season when the retail space gets busy and you may be worried about venturing into shopping malls while safeguarding your health.

Huawei AppGallery has a variety of mobile shopping apps to help ensure you have a quick, smooth and contactless shopping experience without having to leave the comfort and safety of your home. This way, time is given back to you to create meaningful memories with friends and family.

Shop anything you can imagine on Takealot

After what has been a hectic year, you can make someone smile this holiday season by giving them a thoughtful gift. Help ensure their wishes come true with Takealot’s online mobile shopping app where you can shop for anything you can imagine - whether it is getting your special person a PS5 or getting your gran that TV she has always wanted. With Takealot, you can get your orders sent anywhere in SA.