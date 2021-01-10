Reviews
'Bridgerton', 'The History of Swear Words': five great shows to stream now
Whether you've got two free hours to spare or eight, these are the best series and movies to spend it bingeing
10 January 2021 - 00:01
THE HISTORY OF SWEAR WORDS
Take a tour of the historical and etymological origins of the words we all love to use but aren't supposed to in the company of actor Nicolas Cage...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.