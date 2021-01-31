Motoring

From BMW to Kia: Car logo rebrands that left us scratching our heads

If something isn't broken, why fix it?

Carmakers probably spend as much money on marketing and brand awareness as they do on the development of products.



A great deal of cash is inevitably splashed on committees whose job it is to name new models, for example. Obviously that's a little easier if you're Audi or BMW, where the simple alphanumeric arrangement cuts the mustard. But what about a brand like Hyundai? Yes, people were paid to pick titles like Sonata, Venue, Tucson and Palisade...