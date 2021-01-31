Motoring
From BMW to Kia: Car logo rebrands that left us scratching our heads
If something isn't broken, why fix it?
31 January 2021 - 00:01
Carmakers probably spend as much money on marketing and brand awareness as they do on the development of products.
A great deal of cash is inevitably splashed on committees whose job it is to name new models, for example. Obviously that's a little easier if you're Audi or BMW, where the simple alphanumeric arrangement cuts the mustard. But what about a brand like Hyundai? Yes, people were paid to pick titles like Sonata, Venue, Tucson and Palisade...
