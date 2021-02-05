Chrissy Teigen 'regrets' not looking at son Jack's face when he was born
Jack would've been born this week if carried to full term, the heartbroken model revealed in social media posts
US model Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her regret at not looking at her stillborn son Jack's face at the time of his premature birth as she continues reflecting on the tragic event.
The cookbook author, who shares kids Luna and Miles with husband John Legend, miscarried Jack last October and has detailed the tragic experience and her grief at the loss over the last few months.
On Thursday, she revealed she was feeling "a bit off" this week as it would've been the week he was born if he'd been carried to full term.
In another candid Instagram post on Friday, the model shared two images from a video shoot for Legend's song Wild in Mexico. Teigen revealed that she was 10 weeks pregnant at the time of the shoot and "out of my mind happy".
"I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol' classic hand on belly trick at the end.
"I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks ... not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.
"He would have been here any day now - if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak. I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse."
The model went on to say, "This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule. Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love.
"I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do."