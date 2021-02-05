Chrissy Teigen 'regrets' not looking at son Jack's face when he was born

US model Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her regret at not looking at her stillborn son Jack's face at the time of his premature birth as she continues reflecting on the tragic event.

The cookbook author, who shares kids Luna and Miles with husband John Legend, miscarried Jack last October and has detailed the tragic experience and her grief at the loss over the last few months.

On Thursday, she revealed she was feeling "a bit off" this week as it would've been the week he was born if he'd been carried to full term.

In another candid Instagram post on Friday, the model shared two images from a video shoot for Legend's song Wild in Mexico. Teigen revealed that she was 10 weeks pregnant at the time of the shoot and "out of my mind happy".

"I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol' classic hand on belly trick at the end.

"I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks ... not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.