2021 Oscars will be an in person event, 'broadcast live from multiple locations'

The Academy Awards, or Oscars, ceremony in April will be an in-person event that will air live from multiple locations, organisers said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that despite the coronavirus pandemic that has caused havoc in the entertainment industry, the group was “determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritising the public health and safety of all those who will participate.”

“To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre.”

The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood has been the venue for the Oscars show for a number of years. Normally, hundreds of the world's top movie stars would gather in the 3,400-seat theatre for a live show preceded by a red carpet packed with photographers and camera crews.