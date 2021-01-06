Lifestyle

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14, Recording Academy says

06 January 2021 - 08:56 By Jill Serjeant
Los Angeles is experiencing a spike in coronavirus deaths and hospital admissions. Gyms, hair salons and restaurants have been shut down and residents urged to stay at home as much as possible.
Los Angeles is experiencing a spike in coronavirus deaths and hospital admissions. Gyms, hair salons and restaurants have been shut down and residents urged to stay at home as much as possible.
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

The Grammy Awards ceremony due to take place on Jan. 31 has been rescheduled to March 14 because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS said in a joint statement that the ceremony to present the highest honors in the music industry had been delayed after talks with health experts and musicians.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021," the statement said.

"The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do," it added.

The postponement was earlier reported by Rolling Stone magazine and Variety and the Recording Academy had told its members in a memo that the new date would be March 21.

Los Angeles is experiencing a spike in coronavirus deaths and hospital admissions. Gyms, hair salons and restaurants have been shut down and residents urged to stay at home as much as possible.

Beyonce leads nominations for this year's Grammys with nine nods in a November announcement that was overshadowed by a stunning snub for Canadian musician The Weeknd.

The Recording Academy had not announced who would be performing at the show, which is usually a three-hour mixture of live performances by top international musicians and speeches by winners.

Organizers of the annual Oscars ceremony last year moved the 2021 presentation to April from late February because of the pandemic, while this year's Golden Globes ceremony was moved to Feb. 28 from its usual early January date. Other major awards shows, including television's Emmys and the MTV Video Music Awards, went ahead last fall with a mix of live, pre-recorded and socially distanced appearances by celebrities but without an audience. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

In a post-Covid world, things will never be the same again

Staycations, streaming movies and home offices … let us count the Covid-19 hangovers that will be with us well into 2021
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Party wasn't quite over: celebs zoomed into virtual masked balls in 2020

It was meant to be a year brimming with fabulous parties, air-kissing galore and a cacophony of glasses being clinked — but 2020 offered little to ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Move over Clifton, the really rich anchor over at V&A Waterfront Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 3 to 9 2021 Lifestyle
  3. Your best holidays for 2021 — according to your star sign Travel
  4. Bonang Matheba, Rachel Kolisi: the best and worst dressed celebs of 2020 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Renowned chef and food writer Dorah Sitole has died of 'Covid complications' Food

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned