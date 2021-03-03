UK tabloid ordered to cough up R9.3m in legal costs to Duchess Meghan

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was awarded £450,000 (about R9.3m) on Tuesday as a provisional payment towards her legal costs after she won a privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday after it printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her father.

Last month, a judge at London’s High Court ruled the tabloid had breached her privacy and infringed her copyright by publishing parts of the five-page letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, who she fell out with on the eve of her wedding to Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, Prince Harry.

Judge Mark Warby ruled in her favour without holding a trial, saying the articles were a clear breach of privacy after the paper argued the duchess had intended the letter’s contents to become public and it formed part of a media strategy.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Warby refused the paper permission to appeal the decision, saying he saw “no real prospect” that the Court of Appeal would reach a different conclusion. However, the paper is able to apply directly to the court.

The court was told Meghan’s legal team was seeking more than £1.5m (about R31m) in legal fees, with half the amount to be paid within 14 days, a sum the paper described as “disproportionate”.