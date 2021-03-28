Car Review

Edgy Corolla hatchback reflects Toyota's new brand of zest

This decade will be remembered as the one in which Corolla became cool

Like many people in KwaZulu-Natal, home of the Toyota Prospecton plant, my grandfather owned and loved a Corolla. It was a 1985 KE70 in the appropriate shade of beige - of the rare station wagon variety too - making it especially useful for activities related to the work of religious service.



The new Corolla would have given grandad heart palpitations, with its edgy outer aesthetic and technological tricks like adaptive cruise control and a blind-spot monitor. Features that were simply unheard of in his time, though commonplace today...