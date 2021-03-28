Car Review
Edgy Corolla hatchback reflects Toyota's new brand of zest
This decade will be remembered as the one in which Corolla became cool
28 March 2021 - 00:02
Like many people in KwaZulu-Natal, home of the Toyota Prospecton plant, my grandfather owned and loved a Corolla. It was a 1985 KE70 in the appropriate shade of beige - of the rare station wagon variety too - making it especially useful for activities related to the work of religious service.
The new Corolla would have given grandad heart palpitations, with its edgy outer aesthetic and technological tricks like adaptive cruise control and a blind-spot monitor. Features that were simply unheard of in his time, though commonplace today...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.