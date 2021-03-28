Bite-Sized Reviews

'The Weight of Gold', 'Sky Rojo': Five new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the newest documentaries and movies to be added to top streaming platforms

SKY ROJO



The creators of the runaway Spanish series Money Heist offer plenty of action, smart one-liners and memorable characters in this fast-paced action thriller series about three sex workers on the run after they kill their abusive pimp...